Bucs to face Cowboys in Week 1 of NFL regular season on News Channel 8

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fresh off their Super Bowl win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2021 NFL regular season with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

The team tweeted the news Wednesday morning, saying the game would take place on Thursday, September 9.

🚨 KICKOFF GAME SET 🚨



We'll open the season at home against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9. #GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2021

The game will air on News Channel 8, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as part of NBC’s Thursday Night Football coverage.

The rest of the Bucs schedule should be released later Wednesday.

