Bucs to face Cowboys in Week 1 of NFL regular season on News Channel 8

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fresh off their Super Bowl win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2021 NFL regular season with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
The team tweeted the news Wednesday morning, saying the game would take place on Thursday, September 9.
The game will air on News Channel 8, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as part of NBC’s Thursday Night Football coverage.
The rest of the Bucs schedule should be released later Wednesday.
This story is developing and will be updated.