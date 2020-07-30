Bucs tight end Cameron Brate brings special guest to training facility

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most NFL players show-up to training camp alone, but that was not the case for Cameron Brate Wednesday morning. The Bucs tight end arrived at the AdventHealth Training Center with his dog riding shotgun into the facility.

Brate and his fiance’s Goldendoodle, Archie, looked as excited as anyone coming onto the Bucs training grounds, hanging out the window as they pulled up to the gate.

Brate was on the grounds for about 20 minutes, and is undergoing testing with the rest of the veterans on the team ahead of their workouts.

Per the NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 guidelines for this year’s training camps, Brate will still be tested even though he’s already had COVID-19. The league’s screening and testing protocols apply to “all individuals entering the club facility,” as stated in their Player Health and Safety Policies and Procedures.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Brate shared the news on his Instagram story that he previously had COVID-19 and also posted a video to his feed, encouraging people to donate plasma if they qualify to do so.

Brate is scheduled to speak with the media on a Zoom call Thursday.

