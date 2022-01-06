‘You’re done’: Bucs terminate contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially terminated the contract of wide receiver Antonio Brown effective immediately, according to a release from the team.

The release stated Brown was cleared to play by the medical team prior to the game against the New York Jets despite his claim that an MRI showed broken bone fragments, torn ligament and cartilage loss in his ankle.

“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game,” the release stated. “At no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.”

Bruce Arians speaks to the media following the release of Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/HMYir6rhX9 — xz – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 6, 2022

“At no point in time during that game did he ever ask the trainer of a doctor about his ankle,” head coach Bruce Arians said during an interview. “That’s the normal protocol.”

Arians added that the two had a brief exchange before Arians ultimately said, “You’re done. Get the ‘F’ out of here.”

The Buccaneers said they attempted to schedule an evaluation with an outside orthopedic specialist, but Brown allegedly did not comply.