Bucs tease exciting ‘festivities’ ahead of NFL kickoff against Cowboys, fans encouraged to get to game early

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who have secured a ticket to the first game of the 2021 NFL season are encouraged to get to Raymond James Stadium early on game day.

“September 9 is going to be a huge day,” Bucs Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said.

He did not provide a specific reason for the early arrival recommendation, aside from stating the fans should expect a special experience.

“There are going to be festivities on the field and off the field that you will want to be a part of it,” he said. “It all starts at 8 o’clock so I know we like to tailgate as a city and the Tampa fanbase is second to none but come to Raymond James Stadium and get your seat because there is going to be some really exciting presentations on the field pregame.”

The game between the Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

“You will be a part of it,” said Ford, “and you don’t want to miss it.”