TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fifteen Tampa Bay Buccaneers players teamed up with Habitat for Humanity in Hillsborough County for a good cause on their day off from football.

The team was joined by 25 middle schoolers from Young Middle Magnet School to install windows for families in need in Temple Terrace.

This is the first of two player-led Buccaneer Youth Leadership programs. Tuesday’s event was called “Bigs in Badges.” It involved Young Middle Magnet School, the Tampa Police Department, and of course the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over 90% of the Bucs’ roster have donated funds for families in need.