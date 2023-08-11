TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Football is back! Crews began arriving early at Raymond James Stadium to get everything set up before Friday’s big game.

The Tampa Bay Bucs are heading back to the field for their first matchup of the year. Week one’s pre-season game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Pittsburgh is always tough whether it’s the regular season or pre-season,” Head Coach Todd Bowles said. “Just going against somebody else and just understanding your assignment and executing it is really the big thing they have to see.”

Many eyes will be focused on the quarterback position.

Baker Mayfield is starting and Kyle Trask will take a backseat for the first game. It is still undetermined who this year’s official QB1 will be.

“Whoever starts this game, the other one will start the next game and get the same amount of reps,” Bowles said.

Reports show both Mayfield and Trask played fairly equally throughout training camp.

These upcoming three pre-season games will help to make a final decision.

Fans can get a live look tonight when the game begins tonight at 7. Parking opens 3.5 hours before kickoff.

If you can’t make it to the game this time, you can watch it on News Channel 8, your official Bucs station. The Bucs will play at home again on Aug. 26 for their matchup with the Ravens.