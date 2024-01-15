TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s all come down to this moment. After clinching their fourth consecutive playoff berth, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles to conclude the Super Wild Card Weekend.

It’s a rematch for both teams after facing off in Week 3, however, that meeting had a much different ending, with the Eagles defeating the Bucs 25-11.

A Wild Card playoff edition of your game day poll:



Who do you think wins today? | #PHIvsTB @WFLA — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) January 15, 2024

“[The] mindset [is] win and we’re in. We know it’s a must-win for us to get into the playoffs and that’s going to be our mindset, right there,” Bucs’ star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. said.

INACTIVES:

Buccaneers:

WR Rakim Jarrett

RB Patrick Laird

OLB Jose Ramirez

LB J.J. Russell

T Brandon Walton

OLB Markees Watts

QB John Wolford

Eagles:

QB Tanner Mckee

WR A.J. Brown

S Sydney Brown

RB Rashaad Penny

S Reed Blankenship

OL Tyler Steen

DT Moro Ojomo

FIRST QUARTER:

15:00: Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.