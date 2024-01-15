TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s all come down to this moment. After clinching their fourth consecutive playoff berth, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles to conclude the Super Wild Card Weekend.
It’s a rematch for both teams after facing off in Week 3, however, that meeting had a much different ending, with the Eagles defeating the Bucs 25-11.
“[The] mindset [is] win and we’re in. We know it’s a must-win for us to get into the playoffs and that’s going to be our mindset, right there,” Bucs’ star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. said.
INACTIVES:
Buccaneers:
- WR Rakim Jarrett
- RB Patrick Laird
- OLB Jose Ramirez
- LB J.J. Russell
- T Brandon Walton
- OLB Markees Watts
- QB John Wolford
Eagles:
- QB Tanner Mckee
- WR A.J. Brown
- S Sydney Brown
- RB Rashaad Penny
- S Reed Blankenship
- OL Tyler Steen
- DT Moro Ojomo
FIRST QUARTER:
15:00: Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.