TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After back-to-back home losses, the Buccaneers have their sights set on a bounce-back performance against the Falcons to close out this three-game homestand.

From an offensive standpoint, the Bucs scored a season-high 31 points this past week in their 10-point loss to the Chiefs. But falling behind early in that one dictated how they had to attack the game and lean on pass plays. The result was only three total rush yards in the game.

“First and foremost, we’ve just got to get connected,” said Bucs Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. “We’ve got to get in our run lanes, and we’ve got to get more downhill with our run game, to be honest with you. Obviously, I don’t even know how many attempts we had — six or seven — something like that. The game got away from us so we had to chase the score. In general, we just have to do a better job of getting connected on the second level, running, getting to the right landmarks so we can get to the right spot. We’re working on it, we’ll be fine.”

Leonard Fournette was far and away their leading rusher in their first three games but finished with -3 rush yards on three carries against Kansas City. Rookie running back Rachaad White was their leading rusher last game, with three carries for six yards. He also had 50 receiving yards on five catches, as he bounced back after fumbling the opening kick-off. White also had the highlight of scoring his first NFL touchdown.

“He played well,” Leftwich said. “He had a smile on his face the whole time. Unfortunately for him, he had the turnover early, but that’s part of being in the National Football League. He can learn from that. But to come in on offense and to help us the way he helped us, it’s going to be good for us because of what he can do from a skillset standpoint. He can do a lot of different things – a lot of things that ‘Lenny’ [Fournette] can do from a skillset standpoint, so it was good to get him out there.”

If the Bucs are able to incorporate their ground attack more this week, they will be matched up against a Falcons rush defense that ranks 21st in the NFL, giving up 126.3 yards per game. Coming into this game, the Bucs are second-to-last in the league in rush offense, averaging just 65.3 yards per game.