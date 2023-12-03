TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Money Mike! The Bucs’ 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday wasn’t just the massive win Tampa Bay needed but a massive day for Bucs’ star wide receiver Mike Evans, who made history once again.

The 30-year-old receiver, who’s spent his whole NFL career in Tampa Bay, fell just six yards shy of securing his 10th season with 1,000 receiving yards after scoring a huge 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He hit the milestone on an 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Evans is the first player in NFL history to begin his career with this feat.

M𝟙𝕂E makes history 🔥@MikeEvans13_ extends his own @NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin a career with 🔟‼️ pic.twitter.com/jZOm4FIFRx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 3, 2023

While many believed that Evans would continue his 1,000-yard streak this season, the Buc needed an electric performance to reach his 1,000 mark this far into the season.

No. 13 came into the Week 13 matchup 150 yards shy of the historic mark, making it the 13th time in his career that Evans has put up 150-plus yards in a game. So, maybe 13 really is Evans’ lucky number.

“I don’t know what more you can say. He’s done this for 10 years now,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “Over 60 catches 10 years in a row. Over 1,000 yards 10 years in a row. You know he’s getting the ball and everyone is trying to stop him, and he makes plays over and over. It’s a credit to him and his work ethic. The way he approaches the game, it’s unbelievable.”

Evans is now just the third player with 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL annals. The Buc is tied with Randy Moss for the second-most 1,000-yard receiving seasons in a career as he continues to chase Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s record, which is 14 in a career.

“I’m happy we got the win, most importantly,” Evans said. “I’m happy with the record, obviously. I had a lot of great quarterbacks and offensive coordinators who believed in me. So, I really appreciate them. Hopefully, I can keep that streak going for however long my career goes.”

Evans finished the game with seven catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay drafted Evans out of Texas A&M as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has since gone on to become arguably one of the best Buccaneers in franchise history.