TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite the Houston Texans topping the Buccaneers’ comeback Sunday, Tampa Bay’s star wide receiver, Mike Evans, had a field day in his hometown.

The Texas native led the offense in receiving yards, with four receptions for 87 yards, and although he didn’t score a touchdown in the 39-37 loss to Houston, he did manage to set a franchise record for Tampa.

Once the 30-year-old receiver hauled in 79 receiving yards during the Week 9 matchup, he became the first player in franchise history with 11,000 career receiving yards for Tampa Bay.

On top of his Week 9 performance, Evans is on track to keep his 1,000-yard season streak flourishing for the tenth year. So far this season, he’s totaled 594 yards with just nine games remaining in the 2023 regular season.

His performance against Houston also moved him ahead of Joey Galloway (10,950) for the 39th-most receiving yards in NFL history. Evans’ 594 receiving yards also leads the Bucs.

.@MikeEvans13_ playing in his hometown today 👀 pic.twitter.com/QV2hOjY6K8 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 5, 2023

Since being drafted by the Bucs in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans has recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his nine seasons, the longest active streak in the league. His 10,425 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns each rank in the top three NFL since he entered the NFL as well.