Bucs sign Testaverde to 90-man roster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time since 1992, a quarterback named Testaverde will roam the practice fields at training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde on Monday and also activated linebacker Jack Cichy from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Testaverde tried out for the Bucs during the team’s rookie camp last spring after finishing a solid collegiate season as a starter at Albany. Testaverde threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Vinny Testaverde, Vincent’s father, was the Bucs top draft pick in 1987 and played six of his 21 NFL seasons for Tampa Bay.