Bucs sign fourth round draft pick, WR Jaelon Darden

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden makes a catch during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Darden, from North Texas, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed their fourth-round draft pick Jaelon Darden on Wednesday.

Darden selected with the 129th overall pick, is a wide receiver from the University of North Texas, spending four years there appearing in 47 games.

He finished his college career with multiple program records including the most receptions with 230, the most receiving yards with 2,782, and the most receiving touchdowns with 38. He also ranked second in total touchdowns with 39 of them.

Dareden joins an elite receiving core including the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Antonio Brown, Tyler Johnson, Justin Watson, and Cyril Grayson on the Bucs depth chart.