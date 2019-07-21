Bucs sign first-round draft pick, Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed rookie linebacker, Devin White.
White was the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He is a Springhill, Louisiana native and played for LSU.
He and the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a contract Saturday afternoon.
White was signed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year.
Rookies reported to camp Sunday morning, while the rest of the team is scheduled to report to training camp on Thursday.
Bucs Training Camp kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday.