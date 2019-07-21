Bucs sign first-round draft pick, Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed rookie linebacker, Devin White.

White was the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He is a Springhill, Louisiana native and played for LSU.

He and the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a contract Saturday afternoon.

White was signed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year.

GOD You Are The Greatest & I Am Very THANKFUL 🤠♥️🙏🏾 #GetLive45 #GeauxBucs https://t.co/4VkS9VjSCC — DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) July 20, 2019

Rookies reported to camp Sunday morning, while the rest of the team is scheduled to report to training camp on Thursday.

Bucs Training Camp kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday.