TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year extension on Monday.

Godwin had previously been franchise tagged by the team earlier in March. The deal is reportedly worth $60 million.

Godwin is coming off an injury-shortened season in which he still led the team in catches with 98, and yards with 1,108, while adding six touchdowns. He tore his ACL in Tampa Bay’s Week 15 loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin has started 47 games for the Bucs since they drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In those five seasons he’s had 342 receptions for 4,643 yards and 29 touchdowns. Those numbers rank second among receivers in the 2017 draft class, trailing only Cooper Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams.

He earned both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2019, finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards that season.

His 98 receptions is also the second-most in a single season in franchise history.