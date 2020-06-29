Bucs’ Shaquil Barrett says he will sign franchise tag if no long term contract

In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is shown in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – “I will definitely be here next year.”

When Shaquil Barrett said “next year” in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, he meant the 2020 NFL season.

"I am most definitely going to be here next year."



Barrett, who led the league in sacks with 19.5 of them last season, received the franchise tag from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason but he has not signed it.

Barrett has stated he would like to sign a lengthy deal that would keep him with the team for multiple years but, at this point in time, the two sides have not reached an agreement. The deadline is July 15.

“A long term would probably be pretty hard with the situation of the world right now. We are working on a deal but it probably will not be long term. It is a little frustrating,” Barrett admitted in the radio interview, “because I did do everything I could do and I tried to make it as easy as possible so that it would not be like really up in the air but I guess I didn’t do as much as I needed to do or as much as I thought I needed to do so I do not mind having my back against the wall but I do love security a lot more.”

Barrett did confirm, regardless if they reach a deal, he will be a Buccaneer for the 2020 season.

“We are still trying to work something out but, the franchise tag, if I do not get anything done, I am going to sign that for sure,” said Barrett, “but we are still trying to work to get something done and we are going to wait as long as we can to get it done.”

Barrett will earn $15.8 million if he signs the franchise tag.