TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While this year has been an emotional one for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett and his family after their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, tragically drowned in the family’s pool earlier this year, they’re doing everything they can to memorialize their “sweet girl.”

On April 30, the Tampa Police Department was called to Barrett’s home after Arrayah fell into the pool. She was taken to a nearby hospital, however, she died a short while later.

Months have passed since Arrayah’s tragic death, and only on July 11, tattoo artist “officialtattoored” posted to Instagram, showing Barrett’s new ink that he got to honor his little girl’s memory. Now, Barrett will never be without her.

“Had to pull up and get my boy @moochman6 right 🙏🏼🕊️ fly high little one,” the caption read.

Barrett’s wife, Jordanna, commented on the debut photo saying, “Looks INCREDIBLE! 🔥” However, just a few days prior to Barrett’s tattoo, Jordanna made a special announcement of her own – the two are expecting!

“A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting! I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family!” Jordanna said in an Instagram post on June 30.

“We are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl! We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she’s going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah!” Jordanna continued. “Arrayah has given me hope. She has changed so many lives with the short 2 years she blessed this earth, and God works in such mysterious ways, but I will never ever doubt his plans for my life.”

Shaquil and Jordanna share three older children, Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah Barrett. Arrayah was the youngest of the four. She was born just a few months after the Bucs won Super Bowl LV.

The 30-year-old linebacker, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year as a Buccaneer. Before coming to Tampa Bay, he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos.