TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been a year of overcoming hardships for Buccaneers’ linebacker Shaquil Barrett and his family as they continue to mourn the loss of their beloved 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, who passed away earlier this year.

Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, have been vocal about the loss of their sweet girl after she tragically drowned in the family’s pool in April, sharing posts, getting tattoos, and a specially made chain to remind them that their Arrayah is always looking down on them.

Following their daughter’s passing, the Barrett family created the “Arrayah Hope” Foundation, which aims to keep Arrayah’s legacy alive and prevent other childhood drownings in the Tampa Bay area. The foundation’s initiative will provide free swim lessons and instruction to help children in Tampa.

On Sunday, when the Bucs take on the Panthers in a must-win matchup, the linebacker will showcase his foundation with a pair of customized cleats as part of the National Football League’s annual “My Cleats My Cause” campaign.

The NFL’s initiative was created for players to unveil their passions off the field and allow the team to show their heart on their cleats. Players from across the league choose a cause that’s near and dear to them and showcase the chosen organization or foundation on customized cleats.

For the Bucs, players and coaches alike will show off a rainbow of cleats and shoes supporting 45-plus different organizations.

Earlier this season, Barrett even got the chance to honor her after securing a game-winning pick-six against the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old, who dedicated his 2023-24 season to Arrayah, scored his first NFL career touchdown and took a moment to honor her during his celebration.

“I always play for my family already, but then, having extra incentive and making me want to go a little harder for her. It never stops sucking. It’s always gonna suck, but at least I’m able to shine some spotlight on her a little bit,” he said after the victory, “The camera was on me after I made the play, and I told her, ‘I love you and miss you, and wish she was here,’ so I was glad I’m able to still get some spotlight for her and the Lord above because he’s the reason why we’re here right not and just trusting his plan no matter what.”

Now, Barrett will get to honor his daughter once again, this time with his special “Arrayah Hope Ice” cleats.