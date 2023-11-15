SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WFLA) — Coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are faced with a familiar but somewhat new obstacle – the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, in what was supposed to be NFL legend and former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s homecoming game, the 49ers and then-rookie quarterback, who got his first start against the Bucs, defeated Brady 35-7.

But with Brady gone and the Bucs having a stronger, healthier defense, Tampa Bay is fully prepared to face off against its NFC West rivals.

“Tough game. Last year, we went to San Francisco, and it wasn’t pretty, so we are looking to avenge that and play some of our best ball because we’re going to need it against a team like ‘San Fran.’ But it was great to see our fans – they keep showing up, and they keep believing in us. That means a lot,” Bucs’ star wide receiver Mike Evans said after Sunday’s victory.

While the Bucs’ offense and defense were both gelling against the Titans, they’re going to be faced with former college teammates – the defensive dynamic duo that is Chase Young and Nick Bosa.

Paired with a stacked offense, including key players such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings, the Bucs will have their work cut out for them.

With Tampa Bay sitting at 4-5, the team knows this Week 11 matchup is not only a must-win game but a statement win as well.

After losing four consecutive games following a strong start before the bye week, the Bucs are ready to get back to where they started – and what better way to make that statement than defeating the 6-3 49ers in San Francisco?

INJURY REPORT

Buccaneers: As of this report, the Buccaneers have not yet released their injury report.

49ers: As of this report, the 49ers have not yet released their injury report.

KICKOFF

The Bucs-49ers matchup is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff. Fans can watch the game live on Fox Sports or follow along with live updates on WFLA.com starting at kickoff.