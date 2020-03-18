Bucs season ticket demand surges post-Brady news

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranked near the bottom of the league in terms of home attendance last year.

But with the reported addition of six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, fans were flocking to the Bucs website to purchase season tickets.

Fans eager to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster to ensure their spot in the stands for the eight games Brady would presumably start in the 2020 season were met with a message that read: “You are now in line. Due to demand, you may experience an extended wait time. Once you reach the front, you may begin to shop.” At one point, the queue was up to 6,000-plus people.

Tampa Bay ranked 30th in total home attendance, with an average of 51,898 fans a game, behind the Rams and Bengals, according to ESPN.

LATEST ON THE BUCCANEERS