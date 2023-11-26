INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) — After falling 27-14 to the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for a Week 12 win in Indy before facing divisional rivals in the coming weeks.

The Bucs (4-6) will face off against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5), who’ve been left without their starting rookie quarterback and Florida football alum Anthony Richardson after he was placed on IR early this season.

Week 12 game day poll:



Who do you think wins today? | #TBvsIND @WFLA — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has been riddled with injuries themselves as veteran linebacker Lavonte David (groin), and star cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) were ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

WEEK 12 INACTIVES

Buccaneers:

LB Lavonte David

CB Jamel Dean

OLB Cam Gill

DL Mike Greene

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

T Brandon Walton

QB John Wolford

Colts:

CB JuJu Brents

G Arlington Hambright

C Ryan Kelly

LB Cameron McGrone

TE Drew Ogletree

WR Juwann Winfree

FIRST QUARTER:

15:00: Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.