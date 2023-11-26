INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) — After falling 27-14 to the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for a Week 12 win in Indy before facing divisional rivals in the coming weeks.
The Bucs (4-6) will face off against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5), who’ve been left without their starting rookie quarterback and Florida football alum Anthony Richardson after he was placed on IR early this season.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has been riddled with injuries themselves as veteran linebacker Lavonte David (groin), and star cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) were ruled out for Sunday’s contest.
WEEK 12 INACTIVES
Buccaneers:
- LB Lavonte David
- CB Jamel Dean
- OLB Cam Gill
- DL Mike Greene
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- T Brandon Walton
- QB John Wolford
Colts:
- CB JuJu Brents
- G Arlington Hambright
- C Ryan Kelly
- LB Cameron McGrone
- TE Drew Ogletree
- WR Juwann Winfree
FIRST QUARTER:
15:00: Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.