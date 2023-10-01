NEW ORLEANS, La. (WFLA) — The rivalry continues. The Buccaneers will face off against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome – one of the loudest NFL stadiums in what’s become a heated rivalry over the years.

With both the Bucs (2-1) and Saints (2-1) coming off their first losses of the season in Week 3, this matchup is the one to watch on both sides of the ball, considering how critical intradivision games will be in what’s likely to be a tight race throughout the season.

Sunday’s matchup will be a dicey one. Since 2017, Bucs’ wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore have had three fights, with Evans given one-game suspensions as the result of his actions in two of the altercations.

The latest fight between the two occurred in the 2022-23 season during the Bucs 20-10 win over New Orleans in Week 2. Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game.

Injuries:

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis – Questionable (toe)

DB Jamel Dean – Out (neck/shoulder)

LB SirVocea Dennis – Out (hamstring)

DT Calijah Kancey – Out (calf)

CB Derek Pitts – Out (hamstring)

DT Vita Vea – Questionable (pectoral)

LB Devin White – Questionable (foot)

Saints

SAF Jordan Howden – Out (finger)

QB Derek Carr – Questionable (right shoulder)

G Cesar Ruiz – Out (concussion)

CB Paulson Adebo – Out (hamstring)

TE Foster Moreau – Questionable (ankle)

First Quarter:

15:00: Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.