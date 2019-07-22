Bucs safety to begin training camp on PUP list

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Safety Justin Evans and three more players on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list four days before training camp begins.

Evans was drafted in the second round by the Bucs in 2017 and was set to increase his role last season but a toe injury only allowed him to play in ten games. During the spring off-season program, Bucs Head

Coach Bruce Arians was not optimistic that Evans would be able to practice through the team’s mini-camp in June. That wait now extends to the beginning of training camp.

Evans is eligible to become active any time before the final roster cut to 53 players. The other three players on the PUP list are: Linebacker Jack Cichy, Linebacker David Kenney and Wide Receiver Xavier Ubosi.

The Bucs also placed Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald on the Active/Non-Football Injury list. Fitzgerald is attempting to make the roster as a versatile player who can perform on special teams as well as quarterback.