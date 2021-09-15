Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead ‘ready to go’ for game against Falcons, Arians says

Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead has finally reached “full speed” after suffering two setbacks on the field.

Whitehead tore his labrum in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 24.

He competed in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs with that injured shoulder two weeks later. He recorded two tackles in that game.

Whitehead had surgery in February to repair his partially torn labrum but, then, he tweaked his hamstring, which prevented him from playing in the first game of the season.

Now, according to his head coach Bruce Arians, he is expected to play in the Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

“He is full speed,” said Arians. “He is ready to go.”

His return is crucial to the success of the Buccaneers’ secondary considering they will be without their starting cornerback, Sean Murphy-Bunting, for the foreseeable future.

