Bucs Ryan Fitzpatrick receives honor for second straight week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week on Wednesday. Fitzpatrick led the Bucs to a 27-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles by passing for 402 yards and four touchdowns.

Through two games, Fitzpatrick has put himself in rare company when it comes to NFL history. He became the third player in league history to throw four touchdown passes in the first two games of the season. Add in the 400 yard days and Fitzpatrick matches a feat accomplished by the Miami Dolphins Dan Marino in 1984 and the Tennessee Titans Billy Volek in 2004.

When the Bucs play the Pittsburgh Steelerrs Monday night, it will be a matchup of the NFL's top two passing yard leaders. Fitzpatrick leads the league with 819 yards. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is just behind with 787 yards.