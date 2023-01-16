TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a little over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage took a scary hit and has been carted off the field.

In a replay, it appeared that Gage took a shot to the side of the helmet and remained on the ground as medical personnel rushed to his side.

Shortly after Gage’s injury, Brate scored a touchdown to close the gap a little.

The Cowboys currently lead the Buccaneers 31-14 in the Wild Card playoff game.

This is a developing story.