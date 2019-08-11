Live Now
Bucs make roster moves following first preseason game

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers announced the signing of two new players on Sunday: safety Micah Abernathy and defensive lineman Shane Bowman.

Abernathy was with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason. He will wear No. 44 for Tampa Bay.

Bowman  was signed as a college free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason after appearing in 39 games over four collegiate seasons at Washington. He will wear No. 70 for the Buccaneers.

Other moves: receiver Bryant Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve. Offensive lineman Evan Smith has been waived.

