Bucs rookie linebacker Joe Tryon puts huge hit on Bengals quarterback in 1st preseason game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon (9) before an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Joe Tryon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker, is already showing why he was a first-round draft pick this year.

Tryon barreled through the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line and sacked their quarterback, Brandon Allen, in the second quarter. 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley said she thinks she heard the hit from her seat in the press box. He tackled him at full speed.

However, the referees tossed a flag onto the field charging Tryon with unnecessary roughness.

The Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, did not agree with the call and he shared his thoughts with the officials. Shirley said she guarantees Arians will provide members of the media with an animated response when he is asked about it after the game.

This story will be updated after the conclusion of the Buccaneers’ first preseason game.