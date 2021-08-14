Bucs rookie Joe Tryon expecting a lot of reps in NFL debut

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The preseason is the time to shine for rookies, getting some actual game reps on tape. For Buccaneers rookie outside linebacker Joe Tryon, he’s looking forward to his first professional game — especially since he hasn’t played since 2019, opting out of his final year at Washington in 2020.

“It’s going to be real fun,” Tryon said. “I’ve been with these dudes for a couple of months now, so we have a good little camaraderie going. It’s going to be fun to showcase what we built up these last couple of months.”

What they’ve built up has caught the eye of Head Coach Bruce Arians, who’s been impressed by his first-round draft pick.

“Somebody’s got to block him,” Arians said. “We turned him loose a couple of times. We’re doing a good job with a couple personnel groups getting him free. It’s doing a better of communication on how to block him, but when we try to block him, he’s hard to block.”

One of the reasons he poses such a challenge is his size and length of his arms. At 6 foot 5-inches tall, he also has the athleticism to go along with it. And he’s ready to put that up against the Bengals Saturday night.

“Just getting back to football with fans in the stands and all of that,” Tryon said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m excited for that. It’s going to be a different part of my journey with it being my first game and getting my feet wet. I’m just ready to show up and show out. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of snaps, so just try to stay fresh and get ready to go.”