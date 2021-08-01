Bucs rookie Joe Tryon enjoys return to football as team holds first padded practice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time this training camp, the Buccaneers put the pads on and subsequently ramped up the physicality at the AdventHealth Training Center on Saturday morning.

Head Coach Bruce Arians was the first to share his excitement afterward.

“It looked more like football practice than soccer,” Arians said. “Football players show up when the noise level goes up. A lot of guys look great in shorts, but they disappear when the noise level goes up. So I was really happy to see it. I can’t wait to grade the tape.”

The players were also just as eager to get to this point in the ramp-up process toward the start of the season, but it may have been most exciting for rookie Joe Tryon.

The Bucs first-round draft selection opted out of the 2020 season at Washington, so it’s been quite some time since he’s gotten this type of work in on the football field.

“It felt good,” Tryon said. “I hadn’t put pads on since December 2019 but it’s been a long time coming. I feel like I’ve made strides. Today was a great first day in pads.”

The rookie outside linebacker went on to share how grateful he is to be in Tampa playing football again.

“It feels normal,” Tryon said. “It feels like I’m supposed to be here. This time last year I was unable to play and you know now it’s just a blessing. I’m not going to take it for granted.”

In approaching this opportunity with gratitude, Tryon is taking every chance to learn what he can– not only in the playbook but from the resources around him. The Bucs have two of the best pass rushers in the league between Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, and you’d better believe Tryon is like a sponge around that duo.

“I’ve pretty much been shadowing Shaq (Barrett) and (Jason Pierre-Paul),” Tryon said. “In the meeting rooms, they’re dissecting film, telling us exactly how we should do it. Just watching what they do and trying to implement it into my game, already I see strides. It’s a blessing to be in this position. They’re two amazing pass rushers in the NFL and I feel like I’m in a great position.”