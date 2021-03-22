Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski celebrates Super Bowl win differently this season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to hold onto another crucial piece of the Super Bowl LV puzzle, Rob Gronkowski.

The veteran tight end agreed to a one year deal worth about $10 million.

When Gronkowski hopped on a Zoom meeting Monday afternoon, he stated he never really wavered from returning to this organization despite giving free agency a trial run.

“Overall, I wanted to be back with the Buccaneers’ organization,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be here and I wanted to come back on a one-year deal.”

Gronkowski also commented on how he has been celebrating that Super Bowl victory. He admitted he has altered his routine because he is not in his “young 20s” anymore.

“I would extend that celebration probably for like a month or two. I would not even know what was going on in the world but you live and learn,” said Gronkowski. “I am in my 30s now so that was enough for me. The boat parade, the party after the Super Bowl, those were fantastic. You can’t really beat that party. You are going down the river on a boat. You got people all over the city of Tampa just screaming at you, just having a blast, so that is hands down the best celebration right there.”

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Gronkowski won three Super Bowls in the nine seasons he spent with the New England Patriots.