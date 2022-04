TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady restructured the quarterback’s contract on Friday, reports said.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the restructure saves the Bucs $9 million dollars on the salary cap.

It gives the team some extra cap space as they head into next week’s NFL Draft.

Brady is still scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, Schefter reported.