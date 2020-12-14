Bucs remain in playoff hunt with win against Vikings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers picked up win No. 8 of the season, looking very refreshed coming off a bye week and helping their cause in their push for the playoffs.

“It was huge,” said Bucs head coach, Bruce Arians. “We had to do this. It was a big game for us. Guys did their job. They rested. They took care of the virus. We came back clean, healthy and it showed up today. We were a very fresh team I thought in the fourth quarter.”

“The bye was huge,” said Bucs wide receiver, Scotty Miller. “It was late in the year so all of our bodies were kind of beat up. Everyone just mentally needed to re-charge so I think that was huge to get it when we did. This win was massive. They were right behind us fighting for a playoff spot, a wild card spot. So I think we’re all going to be excited and just ready to go for these last three games.”

“That’s all we ever wanted,” said Bucs linebacker, Shaq Barrett. “We just want to be in a position to set ourselves up to be playing football in January and we’re in that position right now. To be able to control our own destiny is all you can ask for and we have to take advantage of it.”

“It was a good win,” said Bucs quarterback, Tom Brady. “We’re obviously going to keep just making progress.”

The Bucs now hit the road for back-to-back away games, starting with their first of two match-ups with the Atlanta Falcons this season.