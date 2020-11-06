Bucs receiver Chris Godwin to ‘probably’ play against Saints on Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) rests on the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to receive a boost at the wide receiver position when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

No, I am not only referring to the emergence of Antonio Brown.

Chris Godwin, who fractured his finger in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, will “probably” be on the field. He had surgery to repair that fracture and he missed the game against the New York Giants on Monday night.

“We know what he brings,” the Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, said on Friday. “We will see how sore it is tomorrow. He caught the ball fine. I will anticipate probably him playing just knowing how tough he is and what it means to him.”

Godwin has been limited in practice this week.

“It is just going to be how much pain can he tolerate,” explained Arians, “and they have a nice splint brace thing that he wore out there today. I think we are past any kind of infection. If there was any jeopardy at all, we would not let him play.”