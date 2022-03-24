TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back another receiver, re-signing Breshad Perriman.

Perriman joined the Bucs before Week 11 last season, finishing with 11 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown.

He caught a game-winning 58-yard touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills. It was also Tom Brady’s 700th touchdown.

It continues Perriman’s second stint in Tampa. He played for the Bucs in 2019. He had a strong second half of that season, ending with three straight 100-yard games. He had 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

He then made stops with the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears before returning to Tampa.