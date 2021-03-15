Bucs re-sign Shaq Barrett to 4-year deal, reports say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett (58) celebrates with teammate Jason Pierre-Paul after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another key player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense will be returning for the 2021 NFL season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs re-signed outside linebacker Shaq Barrett on Monday to a four-year deal. Schefter reports Barrett’s agent told ESPN the deal is worth up to $72 million that includes $36 million guaranteed.

NBC Sports also reported Barrett had texted reporter Josina Anderson Monday morning saying, “I am going back to Tampa.”

Barrett was a key defensive player in the Bucs’ championship 2020 season and is the latest Super Bowl champion to stay with Tampa Bay. Inside linebacker Lavonte David recently agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $25 million. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is also staying with the team after the Bucs placed their 2021 franchise tag on him.

Seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady signed an extension with the Bucs last week, keeping him in Tampa Bay through 2022. The move freed up about $19 million in salary cap space for the Buccaneers.