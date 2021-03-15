Bucs re-sign Shaq Barrett to 4-year deal, reports say

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett (58) celebrates with teammate Jason Pierre-Paul after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another key player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense will be returning for the 2021 NFL season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs re-signed outside linebacker Shaq Barrett on Monday to a four-year deal. Schefter reports Barrett’s agent told ESPN the deal is worth up to $72 million that includes $36 million guaranteed.

NBC Sports also reported Barrett had texted reporter Josina Anderson Monday morning saying, “I am going back to Tampa.”

Barrett was a key defensive player in the Bucs’ championship 2020 season and is the latest Super Bowl champion to stay with Tampa Bay. Inside linebacker Lavonte David recently agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $25 million. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is also staying with the team after the Bucs placed their 2021 franchise tag on him.

Seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady signed an extension with the Bucs last week, keeping him in Tampa Bay through 2022. The move freed up about $19 million in salary cap space for the Buccaneers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss