Bucs re-sign kicker Ryan Succop to three-year deal, reports say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) celebrates after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs (78) and Zach Triner (97) look on. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Buccaneers are doing their best to keep the entire band together.

Kicker Ryan Succop is the latest to agree to return to Tampa. He will sign a three-year, $12 million deal with $6.25 million guaranteed, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

According to Pelissero, Succop will see $8.25 million over the first two years.

Succop made 28-of-30 field goals with a long of 50 yards and converting on 52-of-57 extra points.

The Buccaneers have made re-signing members of their Super Bowl winning squad a priority, franchise tagging wide receiver Chris Godwin re-signing tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David, and edge rusher Shaq Barrett and offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie.

Some remaining notable Buccaneers free agents include defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown.