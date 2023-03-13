TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the NFL free agency madness continues, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making moves as fans wait to see who the team’s starting quarterback will be.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Bucs’ defense tackle Rakeen Nunez-Roches “agreed to terms” with the New York Giants, making him the most recent veteran to leave Tampa Bay.

Veteran running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Cameron Brate, and left tackle Donovan Smith are the other players that were released from the roster in previous weeks.

Shortly after it was announced that Nunez-Roches would no longer be in Tampa, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the Buccaneers are giving cornerback Jamel Dean a four-year, $52 million contract (with $26 million guaranteed).

Per reports, Dean was considered to be one of the top free agents available when negotiations opened up on Monday, so it’s no doubt that the Bucs would want to keep the 26-year-old in Tampa Bay.

Last season, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles spoke highly of Dean, although it was initially thought that the Bucs would not be in contention to retain him, according to NBC Sports.

Dean finished last season with a fractured big toe, which is why he didn’t make an appearance in the Bucs Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers selected Dean in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“In four NFL seasons, Dean has 7 interceptions and 41 pass breakups in 57 games with 38 starts. He has missed only nine games,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote.