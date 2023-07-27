TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back, Sean Tucker, was on the path to the draft until the NFL told him he wouldn’t see the field to showcase his elite skill set to coaches at the combine. A pre-draft physical revealed Tucker had a heart condition.

“It was something that came as a surprise,” Tucker said. “Hearing that the day before my position group had a meeting, it was definitely hard. I was just looking forward to staying ahead of what’s next.”

What’s next? Proving himself.

On Tuesday, head coach Todd Bowles told the media Sean Tucker is cleared to play football. The Syracuse alum has been watching from the sidelines since April.

“He has just as much of an opportunity as anybody else does. He has great college credentials. We knew that when we got him,” Bowles said.

Tucker is third all-time in Syracuse football history in rushing yards at 3,182. He also holds the single season record for his 1,496 yard performance in 2021.

“I’ve always appreciated (playing football). It’s always a blessing to be out here each and every day, so having it taken away for a little bit just standing out there watching everybody else playing,” Tucker said. “I understood everything. I was on the positive side, just waiting my turn to get back out here.”