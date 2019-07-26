Bucs RB Barber still embracing ‘underdog’ mentality

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Flashback to the start of training camp last year, Peyton Barber probably wasn’t a player Bucs fans expected to have a breakout season.

What a season it was for the running back.

After 234 rushing attempts, 871 yards and 5 touchdowns…Barber heads into this training camp a bit differently as the Bucs “go-to” back.

However, the 25-year-old doesn’t see it this way. Barber said he still feels like an underdog in the league with “unfinished business” to take care of this season. He still sees training camp as a battle for the starting job.

As far as “unfinished business” goes. Barber said he’s been working on the ability to be an asset to the passing game in addition to being able to break into longer runs…which will be valuable especially in this new offense.