TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time this season, Bucs fans will be treated with a sneak peek of the regular season as quarterback Baker Mayfield leads the starters in the preseason finale in Tampa.

The Buccaneers clinched their first preseason win of the year after defeating the New York Jets last weekend. Following the victory, head coach Todd Bowles officially named Mayfield QB1 and announced he’d get the start for Saturday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

As for the Ravens, last weekend snapped a 24-game preseason win streak as they fell to the Washington Commanders.

Now that we’re weeks away from the NFL regular season, fans can expect to see starters on both sides of the field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on WLFA News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station.

