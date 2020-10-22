Bucs game rescheduled to 4:05 on Sunday in ‘abundance of caution’ following positive tests on Raiders

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL has announced the Buccaneers – Raiders game will now take place this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. instead of on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The NFL says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football after the Raiders held practice on Wednesday without their starting five offensive linemen as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay.

The Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game will now be played on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

The NFL in a release said, “We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

A look at the #GoBucs #RaiderNation injury report today– note the highlighted Vegas O-linemen that were DNP for "not injury related" | @WFLA pic.twitter.com/KZ8QCAO4TT — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) October 22, 2020

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: