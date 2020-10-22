LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Bucs game rescheduled to 4:05 on Sunday in ‘abundance of caution’ following positive tests on Raiders

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL has announced the Buccaneers – Raiders game will now take place this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. instead of on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The NFL says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football after the Raiders held practice on Wednesday without their starting five offensive linemen as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay.

The Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game will now be played on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

The NFL in a release said, “We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss