TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Wednesday, but head coach Todd Bowles said if they did have practice quarterback Baker Mayfield would have not participated.

As for the other side of the ball, the Bucs’ defense is looking forward to stopping the Eagles X-factor, dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Although he is also battling an injury like Mayfield is, Hurts is still dangerous in the air and on the ground.

“We have to make plays, we have to do the right thing, nobody can go outside the box and do something on their own, and we have to block people. We have to tackle people, we have to make plays,” said Bowles.

Last time the Bucs faced the Eagles in Week 3, Philadelphia racked up 472 yards of total offense, which was their high for the season. After the 25-11 loss, it was Devin White who said, “Don’t worry, we’ll see them again in the playoffs.'”

“It’s (post-season) a grind,” said Bucs’ linebacker Devin White.

“I can see so far with this team with the extra days we’ve been so locked in, and I think that’s what matters. The most is how you come to work and approach it, and I think everybody is taking it one day out of time and honing in on the details,” said White.

“For us, we just know what we have to control right now, and for right now, we have to control that run. Just like I said, put our big boy pants on and stop the run,” said Bucs’ rookie linebacker Yaya Diaby.

The dynamic and physical rookie leads the team in sacks with 7.5

The Bucs could be catching the Eagles at the right time. Philadelphia has lost six of seven of its last games.