Bucs player Donovan Smith holds an a-maize-ing cornhole fundraising event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Following a dominant win over the Chicago Bears, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined offensive tackle Donovan Smith for his annual charity event benefiting autism to raise funds for the Tampa chapter of Autism Speaks!

This year’s main activity was a Cornhole tournament due to COVID-19 precautions. Smith understands the importance of giving back to the community and helping those in need.

His nephew is on the autism spectrum, so raising money for this cause and Autism Speaks is close to his heart.

“It means a lot having so many people showing up which is important to me. It just shows [my teammates] have my back both on and off the field,” Smith said.

He hopes that with assistance from the Tampa Bay community and those around the world, we can improve the lives of everyone with autism and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.