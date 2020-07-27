Bucs place RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on COVID-19 list

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Rookie RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Vaughn was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.