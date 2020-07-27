Bucs place RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on COVID-19 list

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Rookie RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Vaughn was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss