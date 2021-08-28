Bucs place Ndamukong Suh on COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Teams league wide are taking part in Back Together Saturday, which allows fans an upclose look at NFL training camps. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just hours before the Houston Texans game Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the Bucs, Suh did not travel with the team to Houston.

The team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list currently has four players on it. Suh joins kicker Ryan Succop and offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett, who are all out after getting positive test results.

All four players are expected to be activated from the list prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.