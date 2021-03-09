Bucs place franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin, according to report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) reacts after an NFC Championship playoff football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing their 2021 franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, according to reports.

Godwin will make an estimated $16.43 million in 2021 after getting the tag, which isn’t bad considering his receiving yards fell from 1,333 in 2019 to 840 in 2020.

The 25-year-old wide receiver only had nine yards in the team’s Super Bowl victory vs. the Chiefs, but gathered 223 in the three playoff games before that.

Tagging Godwin will mean linebackers Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David will be free agents, but Adam Schefter says the team has already discussed deals with both players.