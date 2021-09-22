Bucs place Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, meaning he will most likely miss this Sunday’s away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The wide receiver now joins linebacker Kevin Minter and practice squad wide receiver Travis Jonsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. The two were added on Monday.

According to the team, Brown has played an active role for the Bucs and is second on the team with 138 receiving yards.

While the Buccaneers may not have him for this weekend’s game, they will still heavily rely on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.