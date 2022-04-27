TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked the fifth-year contract option on linebacker Devin White, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bucs drafted White No. 5 overall in the 2019 Draft out of LSU. Since then, he’s been an anchor on the Tampa Bay defense, starting 45 games over three seasons.

In those three seasons, he’s collected 359 total tackles, 15.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed, six fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and one interception. He’s just one of six players record at least 300 tackles and at least 15 sacks in their first three NFL seasons since 1982.

He was an integral part of the Bucs Super Bowl championship team in 2021. He’s played in five playoffs games in his career, recording 34 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in those games. That includes an interception of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

White was named to the Pro Bowl team this past season, after leading the Bucs with 128 tackles.

The option keeps White in Tampa for at least the next two season. He was entering the last year of his rookie contract. He’ll make $11.7 million under the fifth-year option.