Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett makes return to Denver

Denver, Co. (WFLA) — Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, where he was mainly used in a back-up capacity. When he left as a free agent in 2019, he proceeded to have a career year that fall, leading the league with 19.5 sacks. Needless to say, he’s excited to play against the team that underutilized him and show them in-person what he’s capable of.

“It’s going to feel good to go back there and try to get another win,” Barrett said. “That’s the most important thing– to come out as a winner and be 2-1 so we can be on the right page, setting us up for the rest of the season. I just want to show them that they did have a chance to have me and they let me go. But I’m happy with my situation down here. I love it. It’s literally the best plan that could have happened and worked out.”

Barrett mentioned winning being the most important part for him, and it would also be a big deal for the Bucs who only have two all-time wins over the Broncos. The last one came in 1999 and the only win they have in Denver was in 1993.

