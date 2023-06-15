TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White spoke this week during mandatory minicamp about the offense being high energy already – the players but also the coaching staff.

New offensive coordinator Dave Canales can be seen during practices running around during drills and consistently giving feedback and coaching after reps.

“It sets the tone a lot, to be honest,” White said. “Like you said, great energy just feeds off on everybody else, so that matters a lot. Running around and things like that—when someone’s doing that, you can tell how much they care, their passion, things like that. So, of course, that helps. It feeds off on you. You see him chasing down guys, anything. If fumbles happen, things like that. We try to joke with him, tell him be careful— ‘we don’t want you to pull nothing even though you’re young, you’re getting up there.’ We just like to mess around with him and stuff like that, but it’s just great.”

As most all the players are getting to know Canales, safety Ryan Neal already has a relationship with him—both of them coming from the Seahawks. He says he’s used to seeing that energy and excitement.

“That’s the formula we had where we came from [in Seattle] and that’s what he brings,” Neal said. “That’s something that is going to be real prevalent in this offense. You’re going to see them celebrating a lot more when they make plays. You’re going to see them having fun. You’re going to see them be enthusiastic. You’re going to see some downfield plays. You’re going to see it all because that’s the kind of system he runs. It’s real balanced.”

And maybe Canales even had a hand in getting Neal to the Bucs.

“I mean, I don’t know, he probably did,” Neal joked. “Shout out to him. But if he did, man, thank you. I appreciate it. Me and him got a great relationship. His family’s great. I love his daughter. She loves me and I love her. We’ve always been kind of cool, kind of tight. Canales is my guy. I’ve got a lot of love for him.”